LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 58-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and filming one incident on a recording device, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Alexander Leon faces a charge of sex assault against a child under the age of 14. The child’s age is not mentioned in court documents.

A person reported to police that the girl had said she had been “filmed with a cellular device” during an incident several years ago, police wrote in an arrest report. The girl later told police there were several alleged incidents over a one-year timeframe.

In January, a forensic specialist interviewed the girl, who said she was having nightmares from being sexually abused, the report said.

Leon denied the allegations in an interview with police. He declined to take a polygraph test.

Leon was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. A judge set his bail at $25,000.