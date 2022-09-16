LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas fugitive who remains on the run following the murder of a 22-year-old woman two years ago will be featured on a national television show.

Lesly Palacio (Credit: Palacio Family)

Erick Rangel-Ibarra is a suspect in the killing of Lesley Palacio. Her body was found dumped near Valley of Fire State Park in August 2020.

Rangel-Ibarra will be featured in a segment of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” which will air on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m., according to a news release from Investigation Discovery.

The show has released an age-progressed photo of Ibarra. He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, and around 170 pounds. He has several tattoos including the state of California on his ear, a skull on his chest, and an image from the anime, Dragon Ball Z on his left wrist.

Photo of Erick Rangel-Ibarra. (Credit: In Pursuit with John Walsh)

Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, were both accused of killing the woman. Video evidence presented to a grand jury in 2021 showed the men dragging Palacio’s body out of a home on Aug. 29, 2020 and putting her into a truck, according to documents.

Rangel told police he and his son went to the U.S. – Mexico border where they split up. Rangel ended up being taken into custody.

Rangel, who pleaded guilty to helping hide the body and being an accessory to murder, was sentenced to prison. He was released after serving less than nine months.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide unit at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.