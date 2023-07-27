LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of strangling and stabbing his wife to death while her daughter was on hold with 911 in another room, Las Vegas police said.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 12:24 a.m. on July 24, a police officer was “flagged down” by a man, identified as the victim’s son, who told police that his mother was being strangled by his father at their house.

The report stated he told police that he was on the way home when he noticed a missed call from his sister, who was at home. When he called her back, she told him their stepfather, Alexander Marshall, 62, was choking their mother and had threatened to kill the sister.

Officers followed the son back to the residence in the 9800 block of Shadow Grove Avenue, where they found a woman, identified as Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres, unresponsive “with a slight pulse,” the report stated.

According to the report, officers found several sharp force injuries to her chest. Medical personnel arrived and began life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The report stated that Diaz-Torre’s daughter was in the home at the time of the incident.

She told police that Marshall and Diaz-Torres had been arguing for a few days after an incident occurred while they were out at dinner. The report stated that the daughter told police that Marshall was “overly jealous” of Diaz-Torres and her “interaction with males.”

According to the arrest report, Diaz-Torres was speaking with a male waiter in Spanish and Marshall became upset. The daughter told police that Diaz-Torres had been sleeping on the couch due to the argument.

Alexander Marshall. Source: LVMPD

She told police that when she got home, she could hear her parents arguing and went to bed. When she woke up, she could hear her mother screaming. The report stated that she told police she saw Marshall straddling her mother on the couch and strangling her.

According to the report, when the daughter attempted to help, Marshall “threatened to harm her next.” She told police that she ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and attempted to call her brother. When he did not answer, she called 911.

The report stated that she told the police the 911 call had a long wait time, so she hung up and called her brother again.

She told police that while she was in the bathroom, her mother had stopped screaming and she believed she had lost consciousness from the strangling. When she heard Marshall enter his bedroom, the daughter ran out of the bathroom and out the front door.

The report stated she heard a “punching” sound and thought Marshall was punching the couch as she ran out of the home. She told police that while attempting to find help in the neighborhood, she saw Marshall drive away.

Marshall had left the home in a maroon Nissan pickup truck by the time police had arrived. Police located him near the 215 Beltway and Pecos Road where he had barricaded himself in his vehicle. LVMPD SWAT took Marshall into custody shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to the report, Marshall told police that he and Diaz-Torres had been “experiencing marital problems” and he was trying to “get their relationship back to where it was.”

Marshall told police that the night before, he had stopped on his way home and purchased a bottle of alcohol, which he began drinking when he got home. The report stated that he was unsure how much he consumed.

According to the report, Marshall told police that he tried to talk with Diaz-Torres about their relationship and he got angry when she “did not respond to his attempts.”

Marshall admitted to police that he choked his wife, but did not remember what caused him to do it. The report stated he told police that he grabbed a kitchen knife from his bedroom and stabbed her “a couple of times.”

Marshall faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.