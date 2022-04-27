LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing his father has been found competent to stand trial.

Justin Gaines faces murder charges after his father, Roy Gaines, 56 was found dead inside a home.

The incident happened on the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street near Boulder Highway and Tropicana, back on Dec. 15.

According to the autopsy, Roy had been shot in the back.

Justin’s mother Yolanda Gaines told Metro that Justin had called her the morning of Dec. 14 after not contacting her for 7 months. He told her that he was about to be evicted from his house and needed money, requesting her to come to Las Vegas to help him.

Instead Justin’s father Roy traveled to check on him.

When Yolanda didn’t hear back from either Justin or Roy she decided to travel to Las Vegas to check on them.

Police initially responded to the home and later initialized a standoff, after Justin’s mom reported hearing gunshots.

It was later determined by police that Justin’s mom had lied about hearing gunshots so that officers would respond, according to an arrest report.

Police then canceled the standoff and searched the home where they discovered Roy’s body and no one else at home.

Justin was later located and arrested on Dec. 16 at a rest stop in Arizona.

He is now expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 31.