LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after allegedly raping, kidnapping, and robbing a woman in the southwest valley.

Carlos Nava, 46, was charged with sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon several days after he allegedly raped the victim outside a business near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to his arrest report, the victim met Nava in a parking lot near The Orleans casino just before 5:20 p.m. on July 10. She agreed to have sex with him in exchange for $100, after which he drove the two of them in his truck to the area where the alleged crime took place.

The two began to engage in sexual activity when the victim said she didn’t like what he was doing, after which she noticed he held a knife to the side of her throat. The victim told police he then raped her while she tried to push him away from her, according to the report.

The victim was trying to get out of the truck when Nava stole her money and phone before trying to use the knife on her. The two began to fight until she managed to get out of the truck, after which Nava grabbed a glass beer bottle and shattered it on her head, the report stated.

According to the report, Nava began chasing her around the truck until she was able to escape and run inside a business to get help.

Carlos Nava appeared in court July 22, 2022 for charges of sexual assault, robbery, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. (KLAS)

Nava was arrested over a week later on July 21. After he was taken into custody, he confirmed about half the details of the crime to police, the report said.

Police announced they are looking for more victims of Nava. Anyone who may have been a victim of his or has information about this incident is urged to contact investigating detectives at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail with the condition of high electronic monitoring. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.