LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man faces several charges including sex assault and kidnapping after a woman accused him of attacking her while she was walking home from work, police said.

Andrew Parchman was arrested on June 19, in the 4900 block of East Sahara near Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan police stated in an arrest report.

Officers said they received a call for help on June 18, shortly before 9:30 p.m. about an alleged sexual assault at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Sahara Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

The unidentified woman reported that a man, later identified as Parchman, described as wearing a dirty black zip-up sweater grabbed her as she was walking home from her job, according to the arrest report.

The woman told police a man approached her in a restaurant parking lot and asked her for some change, and if she wanted to smoke weed or meth, police said. The woman also told police the man told her he would “roll a blunt” for them and insisted he walk her home.

The woman said she told the man “no multiple times and kept walking” after which he continued to walk behind her and “bear-hugged her very tightly.” She also told police that the man told her he wanted to “taste her.”

The woman then stated to police that she tried to fight him off but “he squeezed her extremely tight and kept hugging her and started to push her while holding her across Sahara Avenue.”

Once the two crossed the street the woman said the man let her go and grabbed her by the left arm, pulling her close to an apartment building and then onto the ground where he assaulted her, the arrest report stated.

The woman then began screaming for help when a bystander heard her and began screaming and approached the man and woman. The bystander then asked the woman if she knew the man laying on the ground with her and she told him she did not know him. The man then got up and ran away, police said.

The bystander told police he witnessed the man and woman on the ground and initially thought it was a “girlfriend and boyfriend incident” but then he heard the woman screaming for help and telling the man “Hey get off of me,” the arrest report stated. The bystander then attempted to chase the man but he soon lost track of him. The bystander then called 911 for help.

Police were able to view video surveillance that showed a man and woman inside a store on the night of the incident matching their descriptions. Detectives were also able to view surveillance video from the scene of the alleged assault moments later, the arrest report stated.

On June 19, Parchman was later positively identified by police as the suspect in the surveillance video and arrested in front of a grocery store on unrelated drug charges.

Since his arrest police said he faces additional charges which are listed below.

One count of sexual assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of battery to commit sexual assault against a victim over the age of 16

One count of open and gross lewdness

His bail is set for $150,000 and he is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, June 21.