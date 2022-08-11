LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars.

Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning.

According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car near the intersection of Washington Avenue and North Main Street at around 8:20 a.m. The pedestrian had been pushing a personal grocery cart in the right-turn-only lane and was wrapped onto the car’s hood after they were hit.

After this, the report said, Burciaga-Nunez did not stop and kept driving before veering left and hitting a median near the intersection of Washington and Rancho Drive. He kept driving on Washington until he approached the intersection with Decatur Boulevard, where three separate vehicles were stopped at the light.

The report said Burciaga-Nunez crashed into a car in the right turn lane before reversing and hitting the front of another car. He then drove forward again and hit a third car in the rear before driving away.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after this, the report said. The pedestrian who had been hit earlier was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including internal bleeding.

Police eventually took him into custody near the intersection of Stanford Street and Kansas Street. They said he was crying and apologizing and had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him.

According to the report, Burciaga-Nunez told police he met with a girl he met on Tinder and that they had stopped by a bar. He said he was an alcoholic and got carried away when he started to drink, and that he could not remember leaving the bar but remembered waking up in the hospital.

He told police he was traumatized and said he was “so f—ing sorry and not a f—ing a–hole.” He said he was not a bad guy, never drinks and drives, and was unsure why he did this time, the report said.

Burciaga-Nunez is facing several charges, including reckless driving, DUI, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and disobeying officers.

Police were not able to complete a field sobriety test on him and collected blood samples. The results of the blood draws were not immediately available.

Three other crashes involving pedestrians had also taken place that morning. Three pedestrians were killed.