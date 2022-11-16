'Oh yeah,' driver tells officers who asked if he had been drinking, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of driving drunk crashed his car, slamming into light poles, flipping his vehicle, and severing his arm in the process, according to an arrest report.

George Solis was facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to maintain a lane.

Solis’ birthdate was redacted in the report, but his birth year indicated that he is 22 or 23 years old.

On Nov. 12 around 6 a.m., officers found that a Subaru, driven by Solis, was driving eastbound on Sahara Avenue east of 15th Street before the car drove off the right side of the road, crashed into two light poles and planter boxes, rolled over onto its roof, and spun as it slid down the street, the report said.

While the vehicle was turning over as it continued to slide, Solis’ right arm went through the sunroof before the car rolled on top of it. His arm was severed just underneath the elbow “at some point” as the car flipped onto its roof, the report said.

Solis was taken to the hospital, where officers asked him if he had been drinking.

“Oh yeah,” he replied, according to the report.

Solis also told firefighters and a witness at the scene that he had been drinking before the crash, the report said.

Police found multiple red disposable cups and a broken bottle of liquor in the car at the scene of the crash, the report said.

He was initially listed in critical condition and did not appear to be released from the hospital. Clark County Detention Center records showed he was not in custody as of Wednesday.

A booking photo for Solis was not immediately available.