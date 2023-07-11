LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of recklessly driving over 50 mph over the speed limit while intoxicated also had a trunk full of illegal fireworks and a firearm in the car, according to an arrest report.

Jose Angel Valdez De Haro faces several charges including, DUI, disregard for the safety of a person or property, reckless driving with disregard of a person or property, possession of a gun while under the influence, and a fireworks violation, records showed.

Jose Valdez De Haro (LVMPD/KLAS)

On July 8 around 11:13 p.m., plain-clothed Metro officers were driving on Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive when they saw a black Mercedes driving at a high speed while swerving in and out of traffic.

Police said the Mercedes was driving at 96 mph in a 45 mph zone and nearly crashed into several cars as it was swerving through the lanes.

The plain-clothed officers pulled the Mercedes over and noticed that the driver, identified as Valdez, had “bloodshot droopy eyes” and was slow to react, police said.

The officers took Valdez into custody, during which Valdez told them he had a firearm on the front passenger seat. An officer found a handgun that was loaded with a magazine and a round in the chamber in the front seat, according to police.

During an inventory search of the car, officers found a “large collection” of areal fireworks that were still operational in the trunk, the report said. Officers also found numerous THC pens, marijuana cigarettes, and jars with marijuana residue in the center console.

Valdez was placed under arrest for DUI and consented to a blood draw which was performed at the Clark County Detention Center.