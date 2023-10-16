LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is accused of a double stabbing that left a man and woman injured in east Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

Terrance Aubry, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Oct. 11, just days following the stabbing, and faces several charges including attempted murder, police said.

The incident happened on Oct. 9, after police said they received a call that “multiple people had been stabbed” in the 2500 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Eastern.

Another caller specified that two people had been stabbed outside the store, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s who appeared to be bleeding from his back and lying on the ground outside the store. Officers then located a female also lying on the ground bleeding. Both were taken to a nearby hospital due to their injuries, the report stated.

Police spoke to two witnesses near the scene of the stabbing who said when they had exited the convenience store and saw that multiple people were on the ground and had been stabbed but did not see a knife or the stabbing, the arrest report stated.

Both witnesses then described a male suspect who they had seen in the area.

Officers were also able to view surveillance video from two convenience stores in the plaza.

The camera angles showed the path and actions of the suspect and gave detectives a good beginning to track the suspect’s location before and after the stabbing, the report stated.

One camera angle showed the male suspect running into the convenience store driveway. Another camera angle showed the suspect running northbound through the 2500 block of East Tropicana Avenue directly toward where some unhoused people were lying, the arrest report stated. A third camera showed a group of people run out toward the parking lot and one person fall to the ground, police said.

The surveillance video also showed the group of individuals in an interaction in front of the convenience store, according to the arrest report.

Police then viewed video from the scene earlier in the day from the second store in the plaza, to see when the two victims arrived at the store.

According to the arrest report, the video showed a group of unhoused people in front of the store most of the night. Around 4:20 a.m. the two victims are seen joining other unhoused people lying on the ground. By 4:24 p.m. police stated that the suspect was seen walking toward the group, carrying a plastic bag, and then sitting against the wall of the store.

At 5 a.m. the suspect was seen standing up and appeared to be aggravated, but it is not known why, the arrest report stated.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the suspect is seen in the surveillance video returning with a large, bladed “kitchen style” knife and slashing the female suspect in the abdomen, the report stated.

The suspect is then seen in the surveillance video getting into a physical altercation with the male victim and then he is seen stabbed in the back, according to the arrest report.

Detectives then spoke to patrol officers in the area and were made aware of the suspect described, who they said goes by the name Terrance Aubry, according to the arrest report.

Officers told detectives that Aubry was known to stay in an abandoned building in the 4800 block of Mcleod Drive, which was near the scene of the stabbing.

Police bodycam video was reviewed by officers who had made contact with Aubry days earlier in the area. His description in the bodycam video matched that of the witness statements from the day of the stabbing, the report stated.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Aubry had a lengthy criminal record which included “numerous vagrancy arrests,” according to the arrest report.

Police then spoke to the female victim at the hospital one day after the stabbing. According to the report, the female victim told officers she had been hanging out with a group of friends in front of the store. A few minutes later the suspect came running toward her with a knife in his hand. She then told police the suspect tripped as he was running toward her and then got up and stabbed her in the abdomen, the report stated.

The female victim then said the suspect ran toward the male victim and began stabbing him multiple times. The female victim then said she heard the male victim saying, “he’s stabbing me call the police.” The female victim then told officers the suspect ran off, according to the report.

On Oct. 11, Aubry was located and taken to the Clark County Detention Center by officers where he faces several charges which are listed below: