Las Vegas man accused of biting off part of man’s ear during fight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear during a fight last week.

Police said they responded to a call about a fight between two renters at a home on Shadymill Avenue near Hacienda Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Officers reviewed video evidence, which they said showed Jarrod Livingston threatening a man with two kitchen knives, dropping the knives and fighting the man and then biting his right ear.

According to police, the man lost part of his ear in the fight.

Livingston faces charges of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He has a prior criminal history involving assault and weapons charges, police said.

A judge did not set bail due to Livingston being arrested while out on bail for a different felony offense, records showed. However, he was released due to no criminal complaint being filed before his court appearance.