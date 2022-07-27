RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested on several charges after police in California said he committed two home robberies and carjacked an Amazon delivery van before leading them on a chase across the 60 Freeway.

Police said that around 5:18 p.m. on Monday, two reports were made of home invasion robberies in a mobile home park in Riverside. When officers arrived, the suspect, 32-year-old Jarnall Larks, had also allegedly just stolen an Amazon delivery van before escaping.

While officers managed to track the van, they said, the dispatch center was receiving several calls of an Amazon delivery van crashing into parked vehicles on a street several miles away from the initial incident.

Police tried to stop the van, but Larks sped off and led them on a chase, seen in the video below, through city streets toward the 60 Freeway.

Larks ran over a center median, drove on the wrong side of the road, and crashed into a car before making it onto the freeway. The chase continued until he intentionally crashed into three vehicles, police said.

Larks then allegedly abandoned the van and ran on foot across the westbound lanes of the freeway before trying to climb over a barrier wall. He was unable to climb it and was then arrested by officers.

Police said there were no serious injuries, though Larks did cause significant damage.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and suspicion of DUI causing injury.

He is being held on $1 million bail.