LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is wanted in connection with incidents he recorded on video outside bars in California as he pepper-sprays women who turn down his sexual advances, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Johnny Young, 25, faces assault charges in Costa Mesa, and police there have issued a statement asking for the public’s help in finding him. Anyone with information is asked to contact efricke@costamesaca.gov or call 1-714-754-4908.

Johnny Young is known to drive a Chevy cargo van with a green stripe. A report in California indicates Young refers to it as his “rape van.” (Photo: Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police said Young is “a self-described involuntary celibate (incel).” He confronted women outside bars and used vulgar and explicit language, and the incidents led to assaults with pepper spray, according to a CBS News story in Los Angeles. According to CBS, Young drives a Chevy cargo van with a green stripe that he refers to as his “rape van.”

According to the CBS report, Young may be traveling in the van to the San Diego or Las Vegas area.

A Costa Mesa Police Department Facebook post said:

“Incel is commonly defined as: A person who regards himself or herself as being involuntarily celibate and typically expresses extreme resentment and hostility towards those who are sexually active.”