LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards.

According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

Court documents and admissions in court, revealed Black was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier, and with the assistance of her coconspirator Vincent Okoye, defrauded the Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR), and Arizona’s Department of Economic Security (DES).

Black and Okoye worked together to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits using other people’s personal information. Black used her position at the postal service to help Okoye find vacant residences or rarely-checked mailboxes, which is where the fraudulently obtained debit cards were sent. She would then intercept and deliver those cards to Okoye in person, court documents revealed.

In total, DETR and DES approved nearly $462,000 in benefits for fraudulent claims submitted by Black and Okoye.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang is prosecuting the case.

U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro scheduled sentencing for November 2, 2022.