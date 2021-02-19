Las Vegas magician excited about performing before live audiences again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost a year since the pandemic dimmed the lights on stages across Las Vegas. However, more shows are starting to reopen as the positivity rate drops and capacity restrictions get eased.

Gatherings are currently capped at 100 people, or 35% capacity — whichever is lower.

Las Vegas magician Vinny Grosso is preparing to take the stage again in front of a live audience for the first time in nearly a year.

“I feel excited and I also don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s been so long,” he said.

Grosso said he will be required to be 25 feet from the audience since he doesn’t wear a mask when he performs his “Totally Mental” show.

His first performance is Friday, Feb. 26 at Notoriety, which is located inside Neonopolis. You can find more information on tickets at this link.