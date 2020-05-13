Las Vegas magician donates $250K of food to families dealing with childhood cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas based magician Criss Angel knows all to well what it is like to have a child battling cancer. His 5-year-old son has leukemia.

Angel has partnered with the CORE Group to support 100 families being treated at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation which is the state’s only pediatric cancer treatment center and where his own son has been treated.

Through his Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, Angel will provide $250,000 worth of donated food to the families. He is also donating a custom-made train set for the lobby of the cancer treatment facility so young patients can escape their reality.

The food, which will feed a family for six to eight weeks, will start being given out Thursday.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment, Criss Angel and BASE Entertainment together are donating 1,000 tickets to future performances of MINDFREAK® once it re-opens to families and frontline workers at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Summerlin Hospital, celebrating all their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angel’s son Johnny Crisstopher has spent many hours in the clinic where he continues to receive treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.