LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas.

Numerous events are planned across the valley including a two-day celebration at Chinatown Plaza on Spring Mountain Road where the AAPI Chamber of Commerce will hold a festival starting Saturday. There will be the iconic lion dance and lots of food to spark good luck as the new year begins.

Lunar New Year at Chinatown Plaza. (KLAS)

Lunar New Year at Chinatown Plaza. (KLAS)

Lunar New Year at Chinatown Plaza. (KLAS)

Lunar New Year at Chinatown Plaza. (KLAS)

The festival takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get tickets at this link.

Lunar New Year celebrations end on Feb. 5, 2023.

There is also a Lunar New Year parade in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday. The party starts at 5 p.m. with a parade, dancers, stilt walkers, and a dragon.