LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas.

Numerous events are planned across the valley including a two-day celebration at Chinatown Plaza on Spring Mountain Road where the AAPI Chamber of Commerce will hold a festival starting Saturday. There will be the iconic lion dance and lots of food to spark good luck as the new year begins.

  • Lunar New Year at Chinatown Plaza. (KLAS)
The festival takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get tickets at this link.

Lunar New Year celebrations end on Feb. 5, 2023.

There is also a Lunar New Year parade in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday. The party starts at 5 p.m. with a parade, dancers, stilt walkers, and a dragon.