LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The set times for the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas has been released.

The hip-hop and R&B festival gets underway on Saturday, May 6, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The lineup will feature 45 artists including songstress Mariah Carey, rapper 50 Cent, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, and Boyz II Men.

Performers will take to four different stages during the festival which include Lovers Stage, Friends Stage, Crunk Stage, and Bling Stage.

The festival’s Twitter page released the set times for all four stages on Tuesday night.

Lovers & Friends festival set times released on May 2, 2023. (Credit: Lovers & Friends/Twitter)

The festival’s website stated all tickets had been sold but offered a waitlist.