LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s tunnels under Las Vegas have reached the Encore Resort and the Westgate, according to tweets from The Boring Company on Monday.

The tunneling machines arrived at their destinations, expanding the network of tunnels beyond the Resorts World tunnel, which punched through under the Strip in February of 2022. That station opened in July.

Exiting the Las Vegas Loop means a sharp right turn out of the tunnel at Resorts World. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The project began as a transit system to service the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center, but plans have been expanding as new routes are announced. The Las Vegas Loop, as it is known now, even has plans to carry passengers to the A’s stadium when it opens in 2028.

The Boring Company tweeted just after 5 p.m. Monday, showing two photos of a tunneling machine behind a fenced-off area near the Encore. “Prufrock-2 has arrived at the Encore Resort @EncoreLasVegas @LVCVA”

A few minutes later, news that the Encore tunnel was also done came out with a video. The tunneling machine is shown in a timelapse that appeared to start in the early morning hours and continue into the day.

“Encore project (Prufrock-2) took approx. 10 weeks with the starting point of ‘arrive at empty parking lot.’ Mobilization, launch, tunneling (2350 ft), and retrieval. Good step towards building infrastructure projects in a matter of weeks versus years,” the tweet said.

Neither tweet said the date when the projects reached their destinations, so it’s uncertain if both happened the same day. Prufrock-2 tunneling machines completed both tunnels.

“As a point of reference, it took > 10 weeks just to launch Godot (the machine which built LVCC Loop),” The Boring Company added.

Locations of the stations at Encore and Westgate have not been publicized. Plans and timetables for opening those stations have not been announced.