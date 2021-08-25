Las Vegas Loop station proposed for UNLV as tunnel plans keep growing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A briefing paper in advance of a September meeting examines the possibility of a UNLV station on the Las Vegas Loop — the underground transportation system that began operation earlier this year as a shortcut at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Ambitions for much more have developed since then, with approval already in place for a tunnel under the Strip connecting to Resorts World, and plans by Wynn Resorts and Circus Circus to carve out connections.

Page 9 of a briefing prepared in advance of a meeting between UNLV and The Boring Company.

Current diagrams of the 30-mile tunnel system proposed to go through downtown Las Vegas, the Strip and parts of the southwest valley also include a spur down Tropicana Avenue to McCarran International Airport — and an ideal connection to the UNLV campus.

UNLV owns land at Tropicana and Koval Lane that could provide a station location if UNLV doesn’t identify a more central campus location.

The tunnels are under development by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC), which reached out to UNLV in June to open discussions about a possible station.

The meeting with UNLV is scheduled Sept. 9-10.

As part of preliminary work on evaluating the possibility of a station, the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) concluded, “Participation in the Vegas Loop would provide connectivity for UNLV students and campus visitors along an approximately 30-mile corridor, connecting to and from destinations along the Vegas Loop. This improved connectivity has the opportunity to support the UNLV and NSHE strategic plan goals, as well as support the economic vitality of the community and support innovations in transportation and sustainability initiatives.”