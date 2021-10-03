Las Vegas looking for missing 13-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kimani Allen who has been missing for a week now.

Police say Allen might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:30 P.M. near East Craig Road and Las Vegas Blvd.

Allen was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kimani Allen and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.