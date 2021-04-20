Las Vegas locals, visitors react to Derek Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April 20 was a monumental day for George Floyd, his family and the country, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter.

A lot of folks on vacation in Las Vegas did not know the verdict was read until 8 News Now approached them. We received mixed reaction, with one man being very emotional.

“We are in a tough time right now. Just happy we got a perfect verdict. Not a perfect verdict, a good verdict, guilty,” said Gearld Lucas, visiting from Indiana. When we asked if this was a movement toward change, he replied, “We are a long way from change, but I hope that it does something that gets us towards that way, you know.”

John Scherer shared, “I guess I was really surprised he was found guilty that soon. I thought it would take longer.”

He went on to tell us he was satisfied with the verdict.

We also spoke with people in our community who were watching the verdict as it was read. The explosive case triggered worldwide protests and violence, including right here in Vegas.

“You know, when this case first started last year, it was emotional for a lot of people, particularly myself because I’m a mom of three Black sons who happen to be in college,” said Tomeka Luckett. “And so, justice is being served with this verdict.”

Junior Guevara expressed, “It was unfair that that man lost his life to something so petty. I think it personally could’ve been, things could’ve happened different. There were so many officers there. They could’ve held him down, without actually doing what they did.”

“I’m happy with it,” said Melissa Deleon. “I’m glad, and I hope that the family gets some closure with it.”

Steven Beaudry shared, “It was deliberate … I say he killed him. I wanted to go through the screen. I couldn’t believe that nobody did anything, nobody stopped him. I don’t care what Floyd did; he didn’t deserve that.”

8 News Now is hearing plans for some peaceful gatherings later Tuesday evening near the Las Vegas Strip.