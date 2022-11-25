LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas locals are encouraged to donate blood this holiday season, as donations tend to decline during the holidays.

Vitalant has partnered with JW Marriot Resort and Spa to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a spokesperson from Vitalint, fewer people donate during Thanksgiving than any other winter month.

Vitalant encourages donors to schedule an appointment online to reserve a spot by calling 877-25-VITAL or visiting their website at this link.