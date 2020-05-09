Las Vegas locals react to the death of Siegfried & Roy’s Roy Horn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans shared their sadness with 8 News Now, after the loss of legendary performer Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, who died at the age of 75 Friday.

“It’s so sad just to see somebody go like that,” Las Vegas local Ryan Beesly said of Horn’s passing.

“They’ve been here since I was a kid,” Las Vegas native Rodney added of the famous duo.

According to to an official statement issued Friday evening, Roy Horn died of complications from COVID-19.

The iconic duo, Siegfried & Roy, took our city by storm for several decades, making their mark on The Mirage from 1990 to 2003.

“It was fantastic, it was amazing,” Rodney said of seeing the show in person. “There was nothing like it in Vegas when they first launched and they came over from the Frontier.”

Their success generated millions of dollars in ticket sales and even inspired special monuments on The Las Vegas Strip.

“You think those kinds of people are invincible,” Las Vegan Milla Reese said of Horn’s death.

Regardless of their memories, those who spoke with 8 News Now said they’ll always know Siegfried & Roy as symbols of our community.

“When I think of Las Vegas,” Bekka Reese said. “I think of Siegfried and Roy.”

More than anything, the people who loved Roy Horn said their hearts are with his on-stage partner and lifelong friend.

“I know they were a great duo, a great partnership,” Roy said. “And now that one of them is gone, it’s just got to be crushing.”

While he may be gone, his impact on our world will live on forever.

“They are very synonymous with Vegas,” Rodney concluded of Siegfried & Roy.

Memorials started growing Friday night to honor Horn’s life, both in front of the duo’s monument along Las Vegas Boulevard, and in front of Siegfried and Roy’s estate in the northwest valley.