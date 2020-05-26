Las Vegas locals excited for next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan, but remain cautious

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — We are now more than two weeks into Phase 1 of Nevada’s reopening, after months of COVID-19 closures. With Governor Steve Sisolak expected to give an update on Tuesday on Phase 2, casino-resorts could open back up sooner rather than later, but there is still no official timeline.

However, what is clear is that June 4 is the target date for hotel-casinos to reopen, including resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. People across Las Vegas say they are excited, but still staying cautious.

“We’re determined to get a little barbecue action in,” said Jeff Stanulis, Las Vegas local and Elvis Presley impersonator.

Nothing says Memorial Day more than some good grilling. And no one better represents Las Vegas than the “King of Rock and Roll.”

“I think we’re all anxious to get back to normal,” Stanulis said.

Stanulis, like many in the valley, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while he depends on doing shows on the Strip as an Elvis impersonator, he and those close to him are worried about a rapid reopening.

“We’re all in a boat where we’re having financial difficulties, the list goes on and on,” Stanulis said. “But the main thing is to stay safe, so in my opinion, yes, I’d like to see it go slow.”

Marie Ayers added, “We’re all going to have fun eventually. You know, there’s no rush. I’d rather have fun, be safe, and not be sorry.”

Governor Sisolak’s office has been analyzing Nevada’s COVID-19 data since Phase 1 began. If the numbers stay promising, more businesses will reopen in Phase 2. June 4 is the target date for hotel-casinos to get back to business.

But some Las Vegans, including one family 8 New NOW spoke to in the northwest part of the valley, said the reopening is taking too long.

“We’re waiting on it,” Diana Sandoval said. “We’ve got two kids, and it’s overwhelming when we are all together in the house. We just want to go out.”

Whatever happens next, “The King” has one main message for all Nevadans.

“I hope everybody stays cautious,” Stanulis said.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is holding an informational workshop Tuesday morning, where state and local health officials will give an update on safety measures for resorts. The results of that meeting, as well as the latest COVID-19 data, will determine if the June 4 target date can be met.

Governor Sisolak will hold a press conference Tuesday evening to talk more about the Phase 2 reopening plans. Stay with 8 News NOW both on-air and online for the latest updates.