LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident turned a $40 bet into a nearly $10.5 million jackpot Friday morning.
After putting $40 into an IGT Megabucks slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery Casino, Las Vegas local Jesus lined up three Megabucks symbols, capturing a jackpot of $10,488,726.
This was Jesus’ first time at the North Las Vegas casino as he typically plays at the Orleans or Gold Coast.
Jesus said he was very excited to win the life-changing jackpot and plans to buy his mother a house with the money.