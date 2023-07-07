LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident turned a $40 bet into a nearly $10.5 million jackpot Friday morning.

After putting $40 into an IGT Megabucks slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery Casino, Las Vegas local Jesus lined up three Megabucks symbols, capturing a jackpot of $10,488,726.

This was Jesus’ first time at the North Las Vegas casino as he typically plays at the Orleans or Gold Coast.

Las Vegas local wins a nearly $10.5 million jackpot at Cannery Casino on July 7, 2023 (Boyd Gaming)

Jesus said he was very excited to win the life-changing jackpot and plans to buy his mother a house with the money.