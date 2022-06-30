LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the first ten days of July in 2021, The Animal Foundation took in over 550 lost and frightened animals, many of whom had been looking for safety from loud neighborhood fireworks displays.

In fact, more pets are lost during the week of the Fourth of July than any other time of year, according to the Animal Foundation. That’s why the shelter will be waiving reclaim fees on all lost and stray animals between July 1 and July 10.

Only 20% of the 550 animals taken in during that time in 2021 were reclaimed by their owners, and by waiving fees, the Animal Foundation is hoping to increase that percentage.

If your pet becomes lost, check around your neighborhood, ask your neighbors, post pictures of them on social media, and register them as lost at this website. You can also check The Animal Foundation’s Lost and Found, which is updated regularly.

If you see your pet on The Animal Foundation site, please go to the shelter between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and bring proof of ownership in order to claim your animal.

“As you get ready for the holidays, please take time to consider your pets,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager at The Animal Foundation. “Fireworks and other loud noises can increase anxiety and may cause pets to panic and jump a fence or run away to find safety, so it’s important to keep your pet inside your home in a secure area, such as a crate, laundry room, or bathroom.”

Similarly, if you find a lost pet, it’s very likely that they live close, as a recent study found that most lost dogs are found less than a mile from their homes. You can use social media such as Nextdoor and Facebook, post the pet to this site, and walk the pet through the neighborhood to see if anyone recognizes it.