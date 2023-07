Las Vegas local wins $100,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino on June 30, 2023. (Credit: Rampart Casino)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas valley local kicked off their Fourth of July weekend by hitting a jackpot at the Rampart Casino.

Friday night the local, who wished not to be identified, hit a royal flush of diamonds while playing Triple Double Bonus Poker.

The local ended up winning a $100,000 jackpot, accordion to Rampart Casino.