Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino on May 20, 2023 (Courtesy of Rampart Casino)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky Las Vegas local got the ultimate birthday gift when she turned a $1 bet into an over $16,000 jackpot.

Tianna Gross was celebrating her birthday Saturday night at the Rampart Casino when she made a $1 bet on a Dragon Link penny machine and ended up winning a $16,102 jackpot.

A representative for Rampart Casino said Gross cried tears of joy for her first-ever big win.