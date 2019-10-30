Las Vegas Livestock offers pumpkin recycling after Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come November 1st, you may be looking to take down those Halloween decorations and get ready for the next round of holidays. But instead of just throwing out those old jack-o-lanterns, one organization wants you to put them to good use.

Las Vegas Livestock is providing collection bins for the public to recycle their pumpkins. They will be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex — North of the Las Vegas Valley.

Even the pigs enjoy the pumpkin patch! Thanks to the local Walmart they got to enjoy some expired carving pumpkins! They were just soft enough for munching on.🎃🎃You can also donate your old pumpkin for our pigs and chickens to enjoy once Halloween is over. Keep an eye out for the annocment of where our jack-o-latern recycling areas will be! Ill be making an announcement soon! 🎃🎃 Posted by Las Vegas Livestock on Thursday, October 24, 2019

You can recycle your pumpkins at several locations across the valley, including:

UNLV Rebel Recycling Center

Master Gardener Orchard – University of Nevada Cooperative Extension

CAL-Ranch Store

Make sure you only recycle edible items and that there is no trash or wax included in your items. The recycling runs from Thursday, October 31 through Monday, November 4.