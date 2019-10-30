Las Vegas Livestock offers pumpkin recycling after Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come November 1st, you may be looking to take down those Halloween decorations and get ready for the next round of holidays. But instead of just throwing out those old jack-o-lanterns, one organization wants you to put them to good use.
Las Vegas Livestock is providing collection bins for the public to recycle their pumpkins. They will be fed to pigs and chickens being raised near Apex — North of the Las Vegas Valley.
You can recycle your pumpkins at several locations across the valley, including:
- UNLV Rebel Recycling Center
- Master Gardener Orchard – University of Nevada Cooperative Extension
- CAL-Ranch Store
Make sure you only recycle edible items and that there is no trash or wax included in your items. The recycling runs from Thursday, October 31 through Monday, November 4.