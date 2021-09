LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook gave away a lot of green Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas.

It all took place at the Las Vegas Lights half-time game at Cashman field, late into the evening.

Lashbrook pulled out cannons, and invited 200 fans onto the field and scattered $5,000 dollars all over.

The team lost to Sacramento but all of those fan on the grass went home big winners.