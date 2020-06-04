Las Vegas Lights FC plan to resume play July 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights FC set a start date to begin playing for July 11 after the USL Championship Board of Governors voted Thursday in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season.

According to a news release, the leagues return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.

“Today the United Soccer League has taken the first of many required steps to potentially return to play for the remainder of the 2020 season. To be very clear, Lights FC understand many more important steps are needed to ensure this can ultimately be done safely & prudently,” said Lights FC Owner & C.E.O. Brett Lashbrook. “We also understand that the likelihood remains that initial home matches would be played with no capacity or limited capacity per the current direction of state government & local health officials. We hope to have more details to share with our fans in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Information on competition format, scheduling and broadcasting will be released in the coming weeks.