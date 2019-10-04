Las Vegas Lights FC helicopter ‘cash drop’ promotion is under investigation by the FAA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Las Vegas Lights’ helicopter ‘cash drop’ promotion in early September.

The promotion consisted of $10,000 in cash being dropped from a helicopter into the middle of Cashman Field. Selected fans in attendance were then allowed on the field to pick up and keep as much of the cash as they could gather.

In a statement given to 8NewsNow.com, the FAA confirmed the probe by saying: “Yes, we are investigating the Sept.7th cash drop.” They added that they would not comment on any other details of the investigation “or the team’s claims.”

8NewsNow.com reached out to Las Vegas Lights owner Brett Lashbrook, who in a written statement said:

“Las Vegas Lights FC remains fully confident that all safety protocols required by the FAA were undertaken by Skyline Helicopters. With that said, Lights FC will continue to work with the FAA investigators as we have nothing to hide. But we want to make it clear that we stand in full support of Skyline Helicopters and the professionalism they exhibited throughout the event.”

The investigation is looking into whether the Skyline helicopter used in the ‘cash drop’ promotion violated FAA altitude, careless and reckless regulations when it dropped cash in the middle of a crowd at Cashman Field.

“The $10,000 Helicopter Cash Drop has quickly become one of the biggest & best promotions in all of professional sports. In two seasons of the Helicopter Cash Drop at Cashman Field we have experienced zero issues — and have seen thousands of fans smile, laugh and giggle at the experience. Our fans simply love it & its generated worldwide attention for our team and community, ” said LV Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook further defending the ‘cash drop’ promotion.