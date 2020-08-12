Las Vegas Lights FC game postponed after person in the organization tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Tuesday that it has postponed tomorrow’s game after a covered person in the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization learned that the person tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 8. The Lights said the person was immediately isolated at home and remains in good spirits under the care of physicians.

The match that was supposed to be against the Tacoma Defiance has been rescheduled for Aug. 19.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. Read the team’s statement for details.