LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured.

Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madison’s, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion that security is a must at his club.

“It was hard. It took me back to October 1st when people were not aware of something that was happening, and it came out of nowhere,” Lash said.

He also described the security measures he has in place at his establishment.

“We will lock those revolving doors and we have a magnet door,” Lash said. “The cameras will show who is on the outside and they have to buzz in before we let them in,” he added.

Other LGBTQIA+ nightclubs across town shared their condolences and concerns with 8 News Now such as the Phoneix Bar which released the following statement.

“The Phoenix Bar and Lounge is deeply saddened by the events that occurred in Colorado Springs. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the victims, the families affected, and the entire community,”

The Garage another local establishment located near Flamingo and Maryland also shared the following statement.

“While the fear and tragedy are most certainly senseless and heart-wrenching, it is only the most recently covered one, and many in this and other minority communities look forward to days when these mass violence events are no longer an issue or concern.”

The Center, in Las Vegas, provides information, resources, and testing for the LGBTQIA+community.

Brian Hosier is the chief operating officer and said while security at the center has always been a top priority, now is the time to reach out to those within the community to show support.

“We continue to change, and we have upgraded our security over the last couple of years,” Hosier said. “With help from local police to our sheriff’s office to the FBI and Homeland security.

The best thing you can do is reach out to those people that identify as LGBTQIA+ as we can’t do what we do, without our allies and support,” he added.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, The Center will host a community vigil for the victims of Club Q.

The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.