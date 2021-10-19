Las Vegas LGBTQ+ center offers various resources to community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LGBTQ+ centers provide services to everyone from youth to seniors. Tuesday is National LGBTQ Center Awareness Day.

Over the last couple of months, the Las Vegas center has been very active. It celebrated Pride Month, had a recent parade, and even a rodeo. The center is moving toward its goal of connecting people and many of its programs have an educational aspect.

During the pandemic, some new services were created including a center advocacy network which is a hotline for people to call and connect with an advocate if they are in need of have an emergency.

There is also a drop-in center where families in crisis or those stuck at home can receive help virtually. And finally, there is the pivot program that guides family’s through their child’s identification or coming out process.

“It’s vitally important that our community knows we have resources for them. Not just services but programs, activities, and cultural things that relate to the LGBTQ+ community. We have so many allies that come through because of the Jolt Coffee shop,” said Jim McCoy, development manager for LGBTQ Plus Center of Nevada.

Anyone can visit the center and the coffee shop, it’s not just for the gay and lesbian community.