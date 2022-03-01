LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based Lee’s Discount Liquor has dropped all Russian-made products in support of Ukraine, the company announced on Instagram.

“In support of Ukraine, Lee’s Discount Liquor have [sic] removed all Russian-made products from our stores,” the message said. “We are still selling vodkas that are confused for being Russian but are not produced in Russia (Stoli, Smirnoff, Karkov and many more).”

The company has 19 stores across the Las Vegas Valley.

Russian forces stepped up their attacks on populated urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower.

Ukraine’s president accused Moscow of a blatant campaign of terror and vowed: “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.