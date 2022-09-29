LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are coming to a busy area near downtown Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Steve Sisolak, city leaders, and representatives from the White House announced improvements to a four-mile stretch of Stewart Avenue.

The money to do it comes from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Sisolak and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, noted how the benefits the area in many ways.

“One, it provides some equity for how the infrastructure money is being spent. It provides more safety and comfort for this area. This is a hotspot area. We are going to have 700 trees planted. We’re going to have bike lanes,” Governor Sisolak said.

“There’s always been $900 million that’s been sent from President Biden to Nevada for roads and bridges and airports and ports and waterways and there’s been projects that have already been funded, so this isn’t the first project. This is like the 8th in a relatively short period of time. So everybody is going to benefit from this,” Landrieu added.

Other projects announced so far are tens of millions of dollars worth of improvements to Harry Reid International Airport.