LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although homicides may be down across the Las Vegas valley through the first half of 2022, concerns about violent crime are still up and law enforcement agencies are working hard to crack down.

National Night Out helps the community develop relationships with law enforcement and remember how important it is to have eyes and ears in our neighborhoods.

The campaign started in 1984, and is a chance for the community to create relationships with their local police department in a fun environment.

This year’s event on Tuesday night is expected to have K9s, Summerlin Sam, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s brand new ATV.

The ATV, given to LVMPD by the Howard Hughes Corporation, represents a partnership with law enforcement.

“It’s a partnership between a lot of our community members like the Howard Hughes Corporation, Downtown Summerlin… it’s a great chance to get out and meet your neighbor and interact with us,” said Captain David Sims. “It truly is community-oriented policing… it’s usually on your worst day when you get to meet a cop, but not this time.”

The ATV cost quite a bit of money, but it comes with air conditioning, heat, GPS that can mark different locations, LED headlights, and can fit six people.

“It wasn’t cheap, but if one of our neighbors is in need of law enforcement services in a hard to reach area, it’s priceless, we think it’s going to be a real asset to Summerlin Area Command,” said Matt Walker with the Howard Hughes Corporation.

“This is a great new tool we can use, we can get into the desert areas… we can go help people out, we can look for things whenever there’s an issue, or if someone gets stuck we can get out to those areas,” said Officer Jeremy Robertson.

National Night Out is free and open to the public, and will be held in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.