LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety on the Las Vegas Strip for America’s Party is a top priority for law enforcement officers.

While you are ringing in the new year, law enforcement and security officers will have their eyes and ears everywhere.

“Our officers are working very closely with casino partners to ensure everyone is safe throughout the strip,” Jonathan Alvarez, CEO of Protective Force International said.

Alvarez is attending the Controlled F.O.R.C.E Academy conference which stands for First Official Response In a Critical Environment.

His team will be one of many security officers on the Strip on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s not only an investment in our officers but everyone who joins in it’s an investment in our community,” Alvarez said.

The conference gathers any protective services person from around the country to learn new tactics and compare and contrast methods to see what could work in Las Vegas.

“What’s going to get your butt handed to you is not being ready for the surprise attacks,” Tony Grano, CEO of Controlled F.O.R.C.E said.

One of the key components of this conference was to learn de-escalation tactics.

“They have split second to make decisions, the wider their knowledge base is the more informed their decision will be,” Aaron Murauskas, the senior director for administration of Controlled F.O.R.C.E said.

If you come across a situation where you need to protect yourself there are a couple of tips.

“Start on the inside and work to the outside,” Grano said.

The first tip is to use your arms and elbows to find yourself an opening where you can fight back. Another tip is to have situational awareness by putting down your phone from time to time and taking a look around you.