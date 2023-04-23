LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley lit up in purple for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. In honor, local law enforcement held a ceremony Sunday to recognize not only the victims of crime but also the officers who were there to pick up the pieces.

The “Heroes & Handcuffs,” ceremony was held at the Henderson Police Headquarters. The ceremony honored police officers across Clark County who have stopped dangerous drivers while out on the roadways.

“When we talk about impaired driving, they often overlook and think that it is just alcohol, but it’s not. It’s a drug, the buzz driving. Things that can impair you, prescription medicines that can cause these collisions as well,” LVMPD Traffic Intervention Officer Mike Thiele said.

In total, there were 856 DUI arrests in Clark County in 2022. As of April 2023, LVMPD has 10 DUI fatalities in their jurisdiction.

Sunday’s event also honored DUI victims and their family members like Alma Rodriquez, who lost her husband in an accident due to a drunk driver.

“It’s not easy when you had somebody who was killed by a drunk driver and so everything is different after that because in my case my husband, we have four children and they needed their father,” Rodriquez said.

In addition to the “Heroes & Handcuffs” ceremony, it is also Crime Victim’s Rights Week. Marsy’s Law, named after a woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the 1980s, advocates for victims’ rights.

“Marsy’s Law was voted in by voters in 2018. What it does is offers a voice and rights and information to victims of crime as they go through the justice process,” Kim Schofield with Marsy’s Law said.

The Las Vegas valley also made it known that it stands with victims by going purple, from the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Hotel to the Palms Casino and the High Roller Observation Wheel at the Linq.

At the Sunday afternoon ceremony, Las Vegas Raiders players were the ones to present the Stop DUI “Caring Enough to Make a Difference” awards to the recognized officers along with “Stop DUI” engraved handcuffs with the names of victims of fatal DUI crashes.