Las Vegas Latinos react to new Biden administration

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Latinos overwhelmingly voted for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Polls also revealed that support from Latinos was critical for Democrats to win Nevada.

“I feel a sense of relief; a sense of excitement,” said Evelyn Alvarado.

The 2020 presidential election was primarily the reason why Alvarado became a U.S. citizen. In November, she voted for the first time supporting change in the White House.

“The community was scared. The policies that were implemented. The sentiment of racial injustice and division in our country,” she said.

The Biden campaign promised sweeping immigration reform an issue important to Alvarado.

“We fled El Salvador because of violence.”

The Immigrant Home Foundation — Nevada’s largest Latino non-profit — said there was a lot of fear among Latinos during the Trump administration.

Erika Castro, a DACA recipient and with the group Progressive Leadership Alliance, said the Biden administration means renewed protections for her and others.

“It means finally having some protection from deportation, being undocumented, still having my family and my parents that are undocumented. I know how much fear the Trump administration created — just simply — in my household,” she said.

Before the election, Latinos ranked the economy, health care, and COVID-19 as the top three issues, according to the Pew Research Center.

“A lot of Latinos, specifically immigrants, work on the Strip as housekeepers, as cooks, as part of the service industry. We’ve seen a lot of them hurt during this pandemic.