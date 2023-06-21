LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Munoz family serves margaritas in Frida Kahlo-shaped cups, tacos in pink tortillas, and, hopefully to them, their brand to the Oakland A’s.

Antonio and Idanea Munoz opened 911 Taco Bar at El Mercado inside the Boulevard Mall three years ago after five years of catering. Their seven-ounce ribeye steak and pink tacos have even earned them a spot in the Las Vegas Super Bowl Business Connect Program.

Though, while Antonio said they continue to cater at Allegiant Stadium events through a partnership, they do not have a concession stand inside of it, which would allow them to sell to the stadium’s 65,000 spectator capacity during sporting games and concerts.

“This is a small business, so not everybody knows us. We’re not a chain,” Antonio said while leaning against his bar Wednesday morning. “That’s what we want, you know? Expand, get bigger, and have more people, more customers.”

While they’ve already made a name for themselves, they believe that name could grow even bigger if they expand to a more populous location. Their eyes are set on a baseball stadium that’s not built yet but is expected in the next five years.

When the Nevada legislature approved a $380 million public funding deal last week to relocate the Oakland A’s to a new Las Vegas baseball stadium, Antonio said he immediately called the Latin Chamber of Commerce, which helps promote the success of small and Hispanic-owned businesses.

“Hispanics are the folks that keep the strip open,” President Peter Guzman said inside the chamber Wednesday morning. “(Baseball is) something that’s played in every Hispanic country in the world. So, there’s already an affinity, a love for it.”

He foresees jobs in construction, food, and beverage, and general employment at the stadium for his members. Additionally, the Culinary Union, with a membership that’s 54% Hispanic, secured an employment deal with the MBL there.

Clark County, as a whole, is nearly a third Hispanic and Latino, a rough conversion of over 750,000 residents.

“I knew that this was going to put small businesses to work, individuals to work, there were going to be opportunities for growth of wealth,” Guzman said. “To actually get work, to get contracts, to build it: that’s huge.”

The Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus, also, expects the increased tourism from the stadium to provide more exposure to Las Vegas’ Hispanic culture. In a statement, a representative said, in part:

“The increased tourism and exposure brought about by the team’s presence will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Latino community, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity.”

Those in the Hispanic workforce, like the Munoz, are hopeful of the potential opportunities.

“Anybody could have a chain in there,” Antonio said. “Hopefully in five to six years, whenever they come, we’ll be part of it.”