Las Vegas landmarks and casinos to light up red to commemorate ‘World AIDS Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Dec. 1, Las Vegas landmarks and casinos will show their support for World AIDS Day by lighting their marquees or buildings red. The lighting commemoration begins at 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) is honoring those affected by HIV/AIDS with a series of commemorations on the designated international day.
Supporting properties that will light up red include:
- Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- Caesars Palace
- Downtown Summerlin
- Fashion Show
- Flamingo Las Vegas
- Harrah’s Las Vegas
- Keep Memory Alive Event Center
- Las Vegas City Hall
- MEET Las Vegas
- Miracle Mile Shops
- Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
- Planet Hollywood Las Vegas
- Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino
- Sahara Las Vegas
- Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- The Cromwell Hotel & Casino
- The Forum Shops at Caesars
- The Fremont Street Experience
- The Linq Hotel & Casino
- The Linq Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel
- The Plaza Hotel & Casino
- The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
- The Venetian Resort
- Treasure Island
Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) was founded in 1984 and is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state of Nevada.