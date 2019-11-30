Las Vegas landmarks and casinos to light up red to commemorate ‘World AIDS Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Dec. 1, Las Vegas landmarks and casinos will show their support for World AIDS Day by lighting their marquees or buildings red. The lighting commemoration begins at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) is honoring those affected by HIV/AIDS with a series of commemorations on the designated international day.

Supporting properties that will light up red include:

Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Caesars Palace

Downtown Summerlin

Fashion Show

Flamingo Las Vegas

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Keep Memory Alive Event Center

Las Vegas City Hall

MEET Las Vegas

Miracle Mile Shops

Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino

Sahara Las Vegas

Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cromwell Hotel & Casino

The Forum Shops at Caesars

The Fremont Street Experience

The Linq Hotel & Casino

The Linq Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel

The Plaza Hotel & Casino

The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

The Venetian Resort

Treasure Island

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) was founded in 1984 and is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state of Nevada.