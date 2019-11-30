Las Vegas landmarks and casinos to light up red to commemorate ‘World AIDS Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Dec. 1, Las Vegas landmarks and casinos will show their support for World AIDS Day by lighting their marquees or buildings red. The lighting commemoration begins at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) is honoring those affected by HIV/AIDS with a series of commemorations on the designated international day.

Supporting properties that will light up red include: 

  • Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
  • Caesars Palace
  • Downtown Summerlin
  • Fashion Show
  • Flamingo Las Vegas
  • Harrah’s Las Vegas
  • Keep Memory Alive Event Center
  • Las Vegas City Hall
  • MEET Las Vegas
  • Miracle Mile Shops
  • Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
  • Planet Hollywood Las Vegas 
  • Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino
  • Sahara Las Vegas
  • Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
  • The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
  • The Cromwell Hotel & Casino
  • The Forum Shops at Caesars
  • The Fremont Street Experience 
  • The Linq Hotel & Casino 
  • The Linq Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel
  • The Plaza Hotel & Casino
  • The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
  • The Venetian Resort
  • Treasure Island

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) was founded in 1984 and is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state of Nevada.

