LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cash won’t be accepted at one Las Vegas landmark in 2024, the city announced Monday, making it just the latest spot in the valley to eschew dollar bills.

According to a news release from the City of Las Vegas on Monday, Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs will go “cashless” starting in 2024. Visitors paying their entrance fee for the 680-acre park will find that the entry kiosk will only accept debit and credit cards on Jan. 1.

“The historic Tule Springs Ranch is tucked inside the park and provides opportunities for visitors to learn about the traditional working ranch and early Las Vegas lifestyle,” the release said.

The park is the latest location to join the cashless trend in the Las Vegas valley. In September 2020, it was announced that Allegiant Stadium would become the first cashless venue in American professional sports. In 2021, Resorts World announced cashless gaming for slots and table games.