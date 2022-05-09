LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas land developer wants to make homeownership possible for first-time buyers.

Tom McCormick is the president and owner of Touchstone Living and is currently developing more than 1,500 new homes.

“We’re doing a groundbreaking for our latest project and our biggest project we’ve ever built,” McCormick said. “There will be some commercial 30 acres of parks, playgrounds, pools. There’ll be nothing else like it here in Las Vegas.”

Tick Segerblom a Clark County Commissioner for district E agrees with McCormick, saying the Independence Townhome community is geared towards new home buyers making it affordable for everyone.

”There still almost $300,000, so it’s not like they’re just giving them away, but the fact is, if you look around the valley this is affordable. The way they finance it. The way they include everything else,” Segerblom said.

With prices starting in the $200,000 range, Segerblom said, this is the largest undertaking he will see as a county commissioner.

“It’s almost a square mile but it’s so fun to see. This is not Summerlin where we have acre lots, this is a place where real people who have real jobs can live,” he added.

Segerblom believes it is the future of modern home buying.

“We can’t all have houses with lawns and big yards and pools. So, we’re going to have to learn to combine our resources, have townhomes,” Segerblom said.

The Independence Townhome development project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.