Las Vegas lab found operating without a license, patients results for COVID-19 deemed “not valid”

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health(DPBH) has issued a cease and desist order to an unlicensed laboratory in Las Vegas.

After looking into a substantiated complaint, an investigation and an unannounced visit to the site, the Division found that the laboratory at Sahara Urgent Care & Wellness was operating without a license and was collecting patient specimens and performing lab tests.

The lab located at 6125 Sahara Avenue, Suite 1B in Las Vegas, was using a serological test to test for COVID-19. According to the DBPH:

“Serology tests are not to be used for diagnostic purposes and any serological test at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness would not have a definitive result for the purposes of diagnosing COVID-19. Patients are urged to contact their health care provider to determine if further testing is required.

The Division ordered that Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness immediately notify all their patients and inform them that their test results are “not valid for the purpose of a definitive diagnosis of COVID-19.”

According to the Division, Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 652.080 prohibits the operation of a medical laboratory without first obtaining a license from DPBH which licenses laboratories that perform diagnostic medical laboratory tests in accordance with federal and state standards.

An ongoing investigation is underway and no further information will be provided until the investigation is complete.

The Division asks that to make a complaint against a facility residents visit their page by clicking here.