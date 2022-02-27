LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas kids enjoyed an hour of reading time with therapy dogs Beny, Julie, Pax, Dylan, and Chewie on Saturday.

In partnership with Pet Partners of Las Vegas, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada hosted the “Read With Me” event to help enhance reading skills and inspire physical and emotional healing for children ages 5 to 12.

Participating children were divided into groups with each dog and had the opportunity to read to their new furry friend or be read to. Each dog has overcome a challenging health treatment of their own, making a sweet connection with their new friends at the event.

Every child who attended received a bag of new books donated through a community book drive.