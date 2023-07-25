LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who led several agencies on a high-speed chase, who was then accused of holding several people hostage at gunpoint in a stolen car before Las Vegas police shot him in the head, has died.

Jeffrey Hair, 37, faced several charges including three counts of kidnapping, Las Vegas Metro police said in a news conference last month. Hair was also wanted for missing a sentencing date in June for a prior high-speed chase, records showed.

Hair died earlier this month and his case in Las Vegas Justice Court closed, records showed.

On June 23 around 12:45 a.m., Nevada State Police and Boulder City police alerted Metro police about a pursuit on U.S. 95 where speeds were reaching up to 110 mph, documents said. During the pursuit, a woman texted 911 saying she was kidnapped, and her boyfriend was allegedly planning to kill her, documents said.

Around 1:15 a.m., the driver, later identified as Hair, exited the highway in Henderson and driving through Henderson and Las Vegas, reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said. Police were able to stop the car about an hour later in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

The driver and three other people in the car “refused to exit the vehicle,” police said, as Hair held a gun to his head. The woman who called 911 and another passenger exited the car. A third passenger remained in the vehicle, police said.

Police then shot Hair in the head. The hostage later told police Hair was calling people saying his “goodbyes” before police shot him, officers said.

The 8 News Now Investigators previously reported Hair was the driver in another incident on Jan. 3, where he led Nevada State Police on a multi-state chase. He was also accused of hitting a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine.

Hair pleaded guilty to the charges in March, records showed. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show up for sentencing on June 6, records showed.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, North Las Vegas police cited Hair twice for speeding in one night.

Hair was first pulled over at 8:22 p.m. going 73 mph in a 35-mph zone. Police wrote him a reckless driving ticket.

Then, less than two minutes later, police stopped Hair again for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police arrested Hair on the second stop.

The Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately return a phone call for Hair’s cause and manner of death.