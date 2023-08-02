LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A K9 officer stabbed by suspect is on the mend, having been released from the animal hospital, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Tuesday.

The update, provided on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that officer Diko had been released from the animal hospital, and was back at home with his partner.

On July 24, Diko was deployed on Ezekiel Barnes, the suspect in a stabbing in west Las Vegas. Police say Barnes stabbed Diko “multiple times.”

Barnes was eventually apprehended, and taken to an area hospital. He faces several charges, including, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal, attempted arson, burglary while possessing a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and destruction of property.

Police say Diko will be reevaluated before coming back to duty.

K-9 Diko. Source: LVMPD

K-9 Diko. Source: LVMPD

“We are overwhelmed by the support and kind words from the community,” said LVMPD officials in a post on X, adding that Diko is getting “lots of love while resting at home with tons of belly rubs and treats.”